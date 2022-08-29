Welcome to the Southwest Louisiana Journal.

Documenters in Calcasieu Parish publish meeting notes, as well as information on budgets and public records, relevant to disaster preparedness, response and recovery. We summarize the week’s notes in our newsletter, and share them on our website and social media.

Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish have been hit hard by disasters the last several years—the pandemic, hurricanes, tornadoes, a deep freeze, historic flooding. These have exacerbated food insecurity and the housing crisis, and many residents are left wondering where relief money is being spent.

We are spending six months on a pilot project tracking, documenting, and reporting on disaster prep, response, and recovery. This is a case study that can hopefully be replicated throughout the South and U.S. in how we hold power accountable and show up for our communities before, during, and long after a storm hits or emergency happens.