Documenter Name: Natalie McLendon

Agency Holding Meeting: Calcasieu Parish Planning and Zoning Board

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM

Summary

The board approved one exception and rezoned property for a contractor’s shop.

Notes:

The Scene

This meeting took place at 1015 Pithon Street in the Calcasieu Parish Government Building, on the first floor in the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury meeting room. There were a few members of the public present. Board President Kirk Smith went over policies and rules of procedure and stated that meetings are recorded by the Calcasieu Parish government channel and are available to view on Wednesdays and Thursdays following the meeting. The Parish also live streams the meetings on Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Facebook page. Roll was called and all members were present.

Goals

This Board is appointed by and provides recommendations to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Policies

The minutes from the March meeting were approved.

Exceptions

1800 Block of Sutherland Road in Ward One – This is an exception request to allow a three year extension to an existing borrow pit. The applicant is David Rose, et ux., and the property is in District 1. Mr. Richard is the police juror for that area. The motion passed without any further discussion by commissioners or members of the public.

Rezoning

3166 Highway 3059 in Ward Three– This is a rezoning application to change from agricultural to light industrial zoning to allow industrial development of a contractor’s office, shop, and storage yard by Rivers Fence Company. The applicant is Arthur Ballard, et ux. This property is in District 2, and Mr. Smith is the police juror. Mr. Art Little asked if the fence would be installed prior to the use of the property, and the planning staff confirmed that it would. The board had no other questions and the applicant had nothing to add, so the motion passed.

Outcomes

The next Calcasieu Parish Planning and Zoning Board meeting will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

