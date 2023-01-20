Documenter name: Natalie McLendon

Agency holding meeting: Calcasieu Parish Planning and Zoning Board

Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM

Summary

The Planning and Zoning Board granted variances and exceptions.

The Scene

This meeting took place at 1015 Pithon Street in the Calcasieu Parish Government Building, on the first floor in the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury meeting room. Board President Kirk Smith went over policies and rules of procedure and stated that meetings are recorded by the Calcasieu Parish government channel and are available to view on Wednesdays and Thursdays following the meeting. The Parish also live streams the meetings on Facebook.

Goals

This board provides recommendations on planning and zoning to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Policies

The minutes from the December 13, 2022 meeting were approved.

Variances

1311 Tall Sky Drive in Ward Three – Variance to allow a lot with less than required public road frontage and with less than required lot square footage. The applicant is Michael Freeman, et ux. This property is in south Lake Charles and encompasses a little less than half an acre of land. There is a house on the property. The owner put in a shop at 1305 Tall Sky Drive. The applicant is asking to redraw the property line. The variance was granted.

104 Long Pine Drive in Ward Six – Variance to allow a lounge within 300 feet of residential dwellings. Jett Engel is the applicant. The Planning & Zoning staff recommended that the request be denied. The applicant withdrew their request and so the item was removed from the agenda.

2519 Ribbeck Avenue in Ward One – Variance to allow a second dwelling with less than required lot square footage. The applicant is Florian Meeks IV, et ux. Demetrice Meeks produced a letter of intent to purchase the property and would like to add another manufactured home. This property is in Moss Bluff. The variance was granted under a number of conditions, including that the manufactured home must be skirted.

Exceptions

8100 Block of Gum Cove Road in Ward Seven – An exception to allow a ten year extension of an existing borrow pit. The applicant is J. S. Broussard Farms, LLC. This property is south of Vinton. An exception was previously granted for a borrow pit on this property in 2016. There were two other zoning exceptions granted for borrow pits in the immediate area within the past five years. The exception was granted with a few conditions, including that any deviations exceeding the submitted application will require review by the department of engineering.

Outcomes

The next Calcasieu Parish Planning and Zoning Board meeting will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

