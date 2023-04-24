Event: Visit Lake Charles and Biking Through Lake Charles, LLC Bike Ride

Location: Laguna’s Restaurant on the Lake

Date: April, 18,2023

Documenter: Carl M. Ambrose, Jr.

It was a lovely southwest Louisiana evening, when a group of tourism professionals from Germany and several members of Visit Lake Charles took a ride through Lake Charles with Biking Through The Lake, LLC.

On Tuesday evening, April 18, 223, a couple of representatives from Visit Lake Charles, which advocates for the tourism industry in the area, got together with Biking Through The Lake, LLC to host a bike ride for CANUSA TOURISTIK, a visiting group from Germany. The group all work in the travel and tourism industry, and came from seven regional offices in Germany to explore the area. CANUSA TOURISTIK is Germany’s largest tour operator in North America.

Kaitlyn Gallegos, Director of Global Sales, and Toni Chapman, Destination Specialist of Visit Lake Charles, joined Donnie Glyenn of Biking Through The Lake and the eight visiting travel professionals for the ride. The riders met at Laguna’s and took pictures before starting the ride. The ride wound its way through area neighborhoods in downtown Lake Charles and midtown neighborhoods, the lakefront, and enfomh at Laguna’s, where it began. It was a unique way to tour our city, and included the use of a local business that combines exercise and city exploration.

VisitLakeCharles.org has promoted the city since the storms and through the rebuilding process.

“My job is showcasing Lake Charles on an international scale with our global partners,” Gallegos said. Tourism will be an important part of the engine that drives the economy of SWLa. and groups such as CANUSA TOURISTIK will help to fuel it.

