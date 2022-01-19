Southerly is working on a project to assess the most urgent information needs around disaster aid in the U.S. South. We are currently surveying community members and launching a community advisory board to help us create and distribute offline and online resources.
We are looking to partner with organizations, including journalism outlets, nonprofits, civic institutions, and community groups, on this ongoing project to ensure it is useful for those who have survived hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, flooding, or other disasters. Find out more here or email us hello@southerlymag.org.
PROJECT TEAM
Amal Ahmed is a freelance journalist based in Dallas, Texas. She covers climate and the environment, with a focus on justice and equity. Previously, she was a reporter at the Texas Observer, and a fact-checker at Texas Monthly. Her work has also been published in a variety of outlets, including Southerly, CityLab, and Popular Science.
Lyndsey Gilpin is the founder and executive editor of Southerly. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, she is a reporter and editor who has covered climate change, energy, environmental justice all over the U.S. She is a JSK Senior Community Impact fellow, focusing on information access in rural Southern communities of color.