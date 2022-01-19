Flooding after Ida in lower Pointe-aux-Chenes, La. (Photo by Kezia Setyawan)

Southerly is working on a project to assess the most urgent information needs around disaster aid in the U.S. South. We are currently surveying community members and launching a community advisory board to help us create and distribute offline and online resources.

We are looking to partner with organizations, including journalism outlets, nonprofits, civic institutions, and community groups, on this ongoing project to ensure it is useful for those who have survived hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, flooding, or other disasters. Find out more here or email us hello@southerlymag.org.