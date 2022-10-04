We’re thrilled to announce our first cohort of community reporting fellows. These seven fellows will be trained over 12 weeks in journalism and storytelling principles, and work on information access projects in their communities focused on disaster prep, response, and recovery.

The fellows will learn from journalists all across the South, and work with editor Irina Zhorov on assignments. We’ll make resources shared throughout the fellowship public so that those who we weren’t able to choose this round—as well as the anyone interested in doing similar work—can access them and begin information and storytelling projects in their own communities.

Meet the fellows below, and learn more about them as they introduce themselves and share their work over the next few months.

Autumn Jemison, senior fellow

New Orleans, Louisiana Autumn is a senior at Dillard University in New Orleans, La. who is originally from Nashville, Tenn. She was a senior fellow with LEDE New Orleans, and worked as a research intern for Heritage Media Network.

Mia Uzzell, senior fellow

Jacksonville, Florida Mia is a senior at Florida A&M University in Jacksonville. She is a freelance reporter with bylines in Teen Vogue, Essence, Grazia USA, and Okay Player.

Lavikina Grimes

Washington, N.C. Lavikina is a community health worker and COVID-19 resource specialist in Washington, N.C., in Beaufort County.

Emily Hudson

Hazard, Kentucky Emily is a poet, writer, and executive director of the Southeast Kentucky African-American Museum and Cultural Center, in Hazard, Ken., which is slated to have its grand opening in 2023.

Aminah Sané Ghaffar

Lumberton, N.C. Aminah is based in Lumberton, N.C., in Robeson County. She works as an advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples and survivors of domestic violence and assault.

Kayla Angela Alamilla

Naples, Florida Kayla is a writer and community member in Naples, Fla. For years, she worked as a reproductive justice organizer in southwest Florida. As a freelance writer, she has written about her Belizean-American identity, queer culture, and theology.

Halle Coleman

Jackson, Mississippi Halle is a public relations specialist in Jackson, Miss. She is originally from St. Charles Parish, La. While at Jackson State University, she was staff writer, managing editor, and editor-in-chief of The Blue and White Flash.

Stay updated on the fellows’ work by following Southerly on social, signing up for our newsletter, and bookmarking this page. And donate to help ensure we can host more fellowships in 2023 and beyond.