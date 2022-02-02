Southerly is working on a project to assess the most urgent information needs around disaster aid in the U.S. South. We are currently surveying community members and launching a community advisory board to work with us to create and distribute offline and online resources.

We are also looking to partner with organizations, including journalism outlets, nonprofits, civic institutions, and community groups, on this ongoing project to ensure it is useful for those who have survived hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, flooding, or other disasters.

Please choose a survey below based on your occupation/field of interest. The survey will take about 15 minutes.

We are grateful for any and all participation. It will help us greatly in identifying gaps we can fill while ensuring as a media organization, we are empowering and informing the public before, during, and after disasters.

Find out more about the project and connect with our team here.