The South is ground zero for the climate crisis in the United States, yet in most states, little is being done by those in political and economic power to prevent impacts or protect communities.

“Covering Your Climate: The South,” helps reporters cover the region.

This Society of Environmental Journalists’ special report — “Covering Your Climate: The South” — is designed to help journalists of all kinds cover the impacts of climate change in their region, and to report on actions taken to mitigate its worst effects and preparations for what can’t be stopped.

The special report begins has an extensive background overview, a resource toolbox, and three tipsheets with a wealth of story ideas for right now, and over the coming decade.

The project is distributed through SEJournal and Southerly. It was written by Elizabeth Ouzts, who is based in Raleigh, North Carolina and covers the state’s clean energy transition for the Energy News Network. It was edited by Lyndsey Gilpin.

Background

Impact

Mitigation

Adaptation

Toolbox