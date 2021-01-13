As part of our special report “Covering Your Climate: The South,” a joint project between the independent, nonprofit media organization Southerly and the SEJournal Online, we’ve collected a wide range of resources to help reporters track down climate stories throughout the Southern United States. You’ll find an array of government, academic, and NGO links for the Southern United States region, along with additional national and international resources.
U.S. and International Climate Resources
Regional Climate Resources
- Fourth National Climate Assessment: Southeast chapter (2018); Third National Climate Assessment, Southeast chapter (2014)
- NC State: Southeast Climate Adaptation Science Center
- NOAA: National Centers for Environmental Information – Southern Regional Climate Services program | Fisheries’ Southeast/Gulf of Mexico Climate Science Strategy Regional Action Plans | Climate Impacts Research Consortium Climate Toolbox
- U.S. Geological Survey: Southeast Climate Adaptation Science Center | Region 1: North Atlantic-Appalachian | Region 2: South Atlantic-Gulf, Region 4: Mississippi Basin | Region 6: Arkansas-Rio Grande-Texas-Gulf
- Southern Regional Climate Center
- Southeast Regional Climate Center (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill)
- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency: Southeast Climate Impacts & Impacts by State) (archived site) | MyEnvironment site (search by state, i.e., “South Carolina”) | Utility Markets in the United States
- Climate Adaptation Knowledge Exchange Southeast & Caribbean
- U.S. Department of Agriculture: Southeast Climate Hub
- U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service: Climate Change in the Southeast
- U.S. Forest Service: Southern Region Climate Resources
- National Weather Service: Southern Region | Eastern Region
- Federal Emergency Management Agency: Region 3 (DC, DE, MD, PA, VA, WV) | Region 4 (AL, FL, GA, KY, MS, NC, SC, TN) | Region 6 (AK, LA, NM, OK, TX)
- Climate Central Surging Seas: Risk Finder Map | Coastal Risk Screening Tool
State and Local Climate Resources
Publications, Noteworthy Articles and Other Climate/Energy Resources
