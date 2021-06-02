We’re hiring a community coordinator in N.C.

Enlace Latino NC and Southerly are hiring a part-time community coordinator have partnered to cover the intersection of environmental issues and economic mobility in North Carolina Latinx communities, as well as other immigrant and refugee populations, with a focus on the rural parts of the state. Some topics are: how communities are responding to the economic stress of climate change; government solutions for housing insecurity and displacement; the $15 minimum wage battle and other labor policies; and the resilience of rural Latino communities and their economic futures post-pandemic.

This is a part-time contract position from June 30, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021. It pays $20/hour, for approximately 5-10 hours per week (though this will change depending on the project) This person will help organize and host events around our reporting, reach folks in the Latinx community who are out of reach due to the digital divide, and experiment with SMS-based reporting and other outreach methods.

We are looking for someone who is dedicated to community outreach, and eager to work on projects at the intersection of journalism and organizing.

You must be based in N.C. You must be bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Coordinate with Victoria and editors on projects to ensure digital stories and pertinent information reaches rural communities

– SMS-based services/surveys (WhatsApp/potentially other services)

– Host workshops

– Run Facebook ads/targeting/social media

– Share stories with communities via social media, print, or other means

– Design and distribute flyers/print resources

– Coordinate and plan any virtual events

– Keep track of impact via Airtable

– Create report at end of project for editors, funders

We are both growing nonprofit, independent news organizations. We have collaborated on several journalism and community engagement projects, and have extensively worked with journalist Victoria Bouloubasis, who will be working with the organizer. We are dedicated to solutions-oriented journalism about communities and topics that are often overlooked or oversimplified, and want to experiment more to amplify the voices of immigrants and refugees in the state and work alongside communities to produce journalism that improves access to information, impacts policy, and shifts power dynamics.

ABOUT US:

Enlace Latino NC is an independent nonprofit news organization — the first digital media in Spanish that covers politics, government, immigration, and community affairs in North Carolina. Enlace publishes nonpartisan and truthful journalism and investigative news in several ways: a website, podcast, a radio show and newsletters aimed at different Latino immigrant communities in the region.



Southerly is an independent, non-profit 501(c)3 media organization that covers the intersection of ecology, justice, and culture in the American South. Through partnerships with newsrooms, as well as community organizations (i.e. libraries) and groups, we produce accessible and thoughtful journalism for rural, BIPOC, and low-wealth communities in the region — and ensure it reaches them so that they can take action.