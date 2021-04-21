Local partners

The challenges Southern communities are facing — from air and water pollution to energy transitions, from sea level rise to extreme weather — are becoming more complex, and folks are working hard to come up with local and sustainable solutions.

At the same time, the journalism industry is consolidating to more corporate owners leaving huge swaths of this region without consistent news coverage, and misinformation from industry, politicians, and social media runs rampant, leaving people confused, distrustful, and ill-informed. This is especially true of issues like fossil fuels, renewable energy, economic projects, and environmental policy.

Building trust, telling the full truth of a place, and making information more accessible is a huge challenge. Southerly wants to tackle that in collaboration with local news outlets that may not have the resources, expertise, or time to cover these topics, or need to better connect with underserved audiences.

So far, we’ve found two ways that work well: We can a) work with you to write Southerly into a grant proposal for your publication so that you can cover the costs of our guidance on regional environmental issues and/or community organizing and outreach projects or b) provide environmental stories, editorial expertise, and/or community organizing and outreach to you for a nominal fee.

Contact Lyndsey Gilpin (lgilpin@southerlymag.org) to set up a discussion about potential partnerships or to request more information. We are eager to collaborate with outlets of all types: non-profit, for-profit, co-op, as well as a variety of mediums, i.e. radio, print, digital, video. We’re flexible in how these partnerships work, and what they look like.

OUR CURRENT PARTNERS

Enlace Latino NC, Raleigh, North Carolina

Bilingual reporter Victoria Bouloubasis covers the intersection of environmental issues and economic mobility in Latino communities, as well as other immigrant and refugee populations, in eastern North Carolina. Through more consistent and thorough reporting on economic mobility issues, we expect to show the ripple effects of policy, environmental justice, and economic issues throughout North Carolina and the Southern U.S. We are also exploring solutions within communities to better report with them. Through these existing community networks we’re helping train and work with Latinx youth to document their own stories.

The Current, Lafayette, Louisiana

Gulf Coast correspondent Carly Berlin is reporting on the aftermath of three hurricanes and the pandemic, which all hit southwest Louisiana hard in 2020. This series and supporting community engagement examines the seachange marshaled by Louisiana’s healthcare system in response to a series of natural disasters, scrutinizing and spotlighting emerging solutions for industrial pollution, disaster recovery, communication, and policy responses.

WWNO/WRKF, New Orleans/Baton Rouge

Independent journalist Sara Sneath is investigating the ways in which petrochemical lobbyists are attempting to undermine the transition away from fossil fuels, the legacy of damage oil companies have left on the environment and public health and conflicts of interest among state elected leaders.

Other partners:

The Daily Yonder, Whitesburg, Kentucky