Southerly’s Gulf Coast correspondent, Carly Berlin, as well as other writers and photographers, cover environmental, economic, and justice issues in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas.

Louisiana chemical facilities are ‘ticking time bombs’ during hurricanes. Residents are left in the dark about the risks. by Sara Sneath An analysis by WWNO/WRKF and Southerly reveals worst-case scenarios for toxic air pollutant releases or chemical explosions by 30 facilities in Louisiana.

Toxic spills, pollutants threaten Gulf Coast communities after hurricanes pass by Carly Berlin Outdated infrastructure, incomplete reporting, and lax environmental regulations make the extent of spills and leaks difficult to assess.

Public records show a Louisiana lawmaker is getting paid to push a proposed pipeline through Black, Indigenous communities by Sara Sneath The 280-mile Delta Express pipeline would connect an existing natural gas pipeline in northern Louisiana to a liquid natural gas facility in its southernmost parish.

Coastal Louisiana tribes team up with biologist to protect sacred sites from rising seas by Christine Baniewicz Backfilling oil and gas canals could be a more affordable and immediate solution to restore damaged wetlands.

Lessons from Hurricane Katrina: A Q&A with General Honoré by Carly Berlin Fifteen years after the storm, the former leader of the Department of Defense’s response talks about his environmental advocacy work, disaster preparation, and the pandemic.

Too heartbreaking to leave, too expensive to stay: Louisiana coastal communities left in limbo by Xander Peters Disaster aid budgets are being stretched thin, leaving many people needing to elevate or sell their homes in limbo.

‘It’s a movement’: Generations of Gulf Coast residents protest police violence, racism by Carly Berlin From small towns to large cities, Black communities who have long faced environmental injustice have spent the last two weeks protesting police brutality and systemic racism.

Struggling Florida Panhandle towns face tough reopening decisions by Carly Berlin The coronavirus pandemic has stalled local economies still reeling from the effects of recent hurricanes.

How a coastal Louisiana tribe is using generations of resilience to handle the pandemic by Barry Yeoman The Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw have long practiced self-isolation and sustainable food production.

Emergency managers work nonstop to prepare communities for hurricanes during pandemic by Carly Berlin COVID-19 response is stretching already thin resources in counties along the Gulf Coast.

At ‘ground zero’ of BP spill, Louisiana community confronts new oil and gas project by Carly Berlin Gulf Coast groups work to keep coastal restoration projects on track and polluting industries at bay during the coronavirus pandemic.

Welcome to our new Gulf Coast correspondent by Lyndsey Gilpin Carly Berlin is a reporter based in New Orleans.

With Florida Keys economy at a standstill from COVID-19, fishing guides worry about how to make a living by Michael Adno Recreational fishing plays a massive role in Florida’s tourism economy.

Still rebuilding after Hurricane Michael, the Florida Panhandle responds to COVID-19 by Sophie Kasakove Local officials and nonprofits are working together to address residents’ safety during the pandemic, which may coincide with hurricane season.

Florida schools still ‘begging for help’ after Hurricane Michael by Karyn Wofford As a new hurricane season begins, thousands of students remain homeless and officials are struggling to rebuild before the next school year.