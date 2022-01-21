Reporters

Victoria Bouloubasis is a trilingual journalist and documentary filmmaker from North Carolina. Her work aims to dispel myths about the Global South — its people and places — against the backdrop of complex social, political and personal histories. For more than a decade she has reported stories at the intersection of food, labor and im/migration. She has won awards for her immigration reporting, which includes a story on a deported N.C. teen’s life in El Salvador, and earned a James Beard Award nomination for food writing with local impact. Victoria has reported from the U.S. South, Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Greece. She is based in Durham, N.C Contact Victoria: victoriabouloubasis@gmail.com