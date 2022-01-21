Since 2020, Enlace Latino NC and Southerly have been working together on a bilingual reporting project, covering environmental and public health issues in North Carolina’s rural Latinx and immigrant communities.
events
N.C. Latina leaders on how to strengthen community healthcare options
A recap of Southerly and Enlace Latino NC’s panel on healthy equity for Latinx populations in the state.
N.C. Latinx residents on grassroots, policy solutions to the housing crisis
Southerly and Enlace Latino NC hosted a panel with residents and advocates of community-owned mobile home parks.
How N.C.’s failure to translate emergency alerts inspired Latinx organizers to innovate solutions
In the absence of government support, nonprofits and community groups servicing rural Latinx communities created their own inclusive emergency preparedness response.
Reporters
Victoria Bouloubasis is a trilingual journalist and documentary filmmaker from North Carolina. Her work aims to dispel myths about the Global South — its people and places — against the backdrop of complex social, political and personal histories. For more than a decade she has reported stories at the intersection of food, labor and im/migration. She has won awards for her immigration reporting, which includes a story on a deported N.C. teen’s life in El Salvador, and earned a James Beard Award nomination for food writing with local impact. Victoria has reported from the U.S. South, Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Greece. She is based in Durham, N.C Contact Victoria: victoriabouloubasis@gmail.com