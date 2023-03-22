Documenter name: Natalie McLendon

Agency holding meeting: Westlake City Council

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Summary

The city adopted numerous ordinances and prepared for the summer feeding program.

The Scene

The city council chamber was full of regular attendees who stood up talking with one another before the meeting began. All city council members were present. Mayor Hal McMillin told the Southwest Louisiana Journal that he would like to begin filming public meetings in Westlake, but there is no money for it at the moment.

Community Perspective

No public comment was given at this meeting.

Goals

Through Louisiana’s Lawrason Act, the city of Westlake operates with a five person elected council.

Policies

Mayor Hal McMillan issued a Proclamation for School Social Worker Week. March 5-11. There is a growing need for schools to enhance services to serve students’ social needs. Theme: Beacon of Hope. Lottie Lavergne. It was last week, but it is National Social Worker month. “Thank you for letting us take care of your children.” Ja’Qualon Pettieway, senior at Westlake High School, recently signed to Missouri Valley College for football. He was also all district in basketball. “I had a good four years at Westlake high. I’m sad that time is up, but now it’s on to bigger and better things,” Pettieway said. Billy Vincent with Acadian Ambulance says there will be a grant class available soon, with no out of pocket expense to the student. The grant is contingent upon a two year agreement to work with Acadian, and the cost savings is approximately $2800. The class begins in April, and enrollment is available at https://becomeamedic.com

The council approved the minutes from the February meeting.

Adoption of Ordinances

The city passed Ordinance No. 1018 to obtain bids through govdeals.com to dispose of “obsolete and unnecessary properties/equipment belonging to the city.” There was no discussion on this item. Next, the council approved Ordinance 1019, allowing for the cash sale of transferring property adjacent to Lot 31 of Augusta Village to John Perry for $1000. Approved Resolution 3645, which authorized Mayor McMillin to approve a warning sign and flashing sign permit certificate with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. The sign is solar-powered and will be in the school zone. The council appointed Zoning Board members James Cormier, Della Hoffpauir, Pat Ellender, Angie McBride, Cierra George, and Trey Dixon. They also appointed Nelda Lewis, Wesley Jones, Rhonda Cupit, Chase White, and Mickie Conrad to the Variance Board. Then, Mayor McMillin was authorized to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for summer food service. There will be two locations in Westlake that offer breakfast and lunch for school children. The Parish will pay $6500, and the city of Westlake will provide $3000 per each location and $250 per breakfast service location.

Reports

Monthly work order reports for all departments Hearing for departmental reports Fire Department. There were 60 calls for the month. Chief Duff says that Captain Michael Sear and Danny Brown just completed an advanced EMT class. Mayor McMillin says that this department is the only one in southwest Louisiana with advanced EMTs. April 4 is monthly training. The fire department will host Chief Michael Cook, the first fire chief of Moss Bluff, veteran combat firefighter in Vietnam, and the retired Fire Chief of Fort Polk. Mr. Richard will be doing a flag retirement ceremony before the training and the public is invited. The ceremony, which involves the playing of Taps and a community burning of the flags that are in no longer in use, will begin at 5pm at Freedom Hall in Pinderosa Park, 1000 National Drive in Westlake. Mr. Richard says many people have never retired the flag properly, but will be able to do so at this ceremony. The Fire Department provides Narcan for harm reduction. Public Works Director 178 work orders. The Director joked that he will make his report more interesting next month. Director of Golf The new rec program has been approved. Bronco Booster club is hosting a tournament on March 28 ExxonMobil’s tournament is March 29-30 Phillips 66 Golf tournament is on May 12 The rates were raised for those who are outside of the recreation district. Women and children play free. Par 3 masters tournament is on April 5

Outcomes

The next agenda meeting is April 11. The next regular council meeting is Monday, April 18, 2023.



