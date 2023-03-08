Agency holding meeting: Lake Charles City Council

City Hall City Council Chambers

March 1, 2023, 5:30 PM

Documenter: Carl M. Ambrose, Jr.

Summary

The meeting was filled with ordinance approvals and demolition hearings and plans.

The Scene

The room had a slight buzz as people filed in for the meeting. The chambers are being renovated as part of the ongoing storm repairs to the city hall, so there was work taking place as the meeting was going on.

Notes

Mr. Ieyoub called the meeting to order, Vice-President Eckard gave the Invocation, and Mrs. August led the Pledge. Mrs. Thibodeaux called the roll, and President Ieyoub, Vice-President Eckard, Mrs. August, Mr. Marks, and Mr. Harvey were present for the roll call. Mr. Weatherford and Mr. Geyen arrived late. Mr. Ieyoub advised that some of the electronics are down due to wires being cut. WIth construction, there would be no visuals for the meeting, and the council would be doing “verbal voting tonight.”

The first order of business was to approve the minutes from the February 15, 2023, meeting, which passed 5-0.

A few items were deferred, including an ordinance authorizing the demolition of 3537 Greinwich Boulevard, KAJA Holdings 2, LLC., and accepting a bid for the Southeast Water Treatment Plant Project. Both of these are being deferred until March 15, 2023.

One item was deleted, the introduction of an ordinance authorizing the City to enter into an agreement to purchase fourteen new full-size police pursuit sedans for the Lake Charles Police Department.

Appointments

There were two chair appointments to review bids for city work.

Mr. Geyen for the City Water Meter Lid and Box Recycling Project

Mr. Eckard will chair the Salene Road-Lawrence Lane and A. Miller Road Project.

Condemnation hearings

Only two public hearings condemned a structure, 2416 2nd Avenue, Main Street Liquor, LLC., owner. Mr. Hester advised the council that his inspection showed the exterior repaired and significant interior repairs to the structure. President Ieyoub identified it as Mr. Geyens’ district and asked for recommendations; after a brief discussion, it was deferred until April 5, 2023, without objection.

The other hearing on 5005 St. Charles Avenue, Dylan Jay. Mr. Hester advised the council that debris removal had been done, as well as the carport demolition. He noted that at the time of the photos, progress had yet to be made on repairing the structure. Dylan Jay, the owner, spoke to the council about the debris removal and structural repairs he had been doing since his last visit. He advised them that he had been working “two jobs” to make the money needed to complete the repairs and that he had been “putting in work” to get this done. Mr. Eckard asked about the pictures in the council’s packet. Mr. Jay said he had more recent ones on his phone, which he showed to Mr. Eckard. He explained that he needed to close one hole near where the garage was to have it completely closed in. Mr. Eckard asked if he still planned to sell the property, and Mr. Jay Replied, “Yes, once I close up that hole, I’m selling the property.” With no objections, Mr. Eckard made a motion to defer until May 3, 2023.

Ordinances for final action

The city will be accepting the lowest responsible bids for projects and equipment. Halfway through these, Mr. Ieyoub welcomed Mr. Geyen to the meeting.

-Various Citywide Drainage and Ancillary Infrastructure Improvements, Phase 2

Mr. Weatherford recommended the bid be accepted – $623,879.69. Motion Passed 6-0 to accept.

-Purchase one new tandem axle dump truck for the Public Works Department,

Wastewater Division. Mr. Weatherford recommended the bid of $140,165.00 be accepted.

Motion passed 6-0 to accept.

-Purchase of one new grapple truck for use by the Public Works Department, Solid Waste Trash Division.M r. Weatherford recommended the bid of $214,353.00 be accepted. Motion passed 6-0 to accept.

-Purchase four new one-half ton extended cab short wheel base pickup trucks for the

Public Works Department, Vehicle Maintenance Division, Wastewater Division,

and Engineering Division. Mr. Harvey recommended the bid of $140,060.00 be accepted. Motion passed 6-0 to accept.

-Purchase two new three-quarter ton crew cab pickup trucks for the Public Works Department,

Grounds Maintenance Division. Mr. Eckard recommended the bid of $100,216.00 be accepted. He then asked for an explanation of what appeared to him as a 20% increase in cost. He was told by someone from purchasing that the availability and cost have been problems over the last couple of years and that, at this point, “We have to get them when we can get them.”

Mr. Eckard inquired about State contracts and was informed there were none available. He then quickly recommended the bid be accepted and motioned to accept, which passed 7-0.

-Purchase three new one-half ton regular cab, short wheelbase pickup trucks for the

Public Works Department, Water Division. Motion passed 7-0.

-An ordinance that allows an additional 20% increase in change orders for the Rosa Hart Theatre Repairs. The motion passed 7-0.

-An ordinance authorized issuing twenty million dollars($20,000,000.00) in bonds to be sold to the Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund for the City of Lake Charles Public Improvement Project. Motion passed 7-0.

-An ordinance for creating Chapter 24-Zoning and moving Appendix A to this new section. Motion passed 7-0

-Authorization was given for a Fee Schedule for the City and incorporated into Appendix A of the Code of Ordinances. Mrs. August asked about the park rental fee increases and if those increases had to do with renovations done at the parks, saying, “Its location is in the area of low to moderate-income families, housing developments, pensioners. I just can’t understand why the price to rent this particular park would be above… is it because it’s been renovated?”

Mayor Hunter motioned to Mike Castille, Director of Community Services, to approach to answer questions about the parks. Mr. Castille explained that the fees were increased across the board to $300 from $250 because “things have gone up, and to pick different costs for different districts would cause a huge issue, so [having] consistency across the board is probably the fairest way to go about it.”

When Mrs. August asked about the different prices, Mr. Castille pointed out that those were for the different pavilions and that all enclosed structures with air-conditioning require on-site staff rents for $300. Mr. Marks asked if the fee covered the whole park. Mr. Castille responded: “No, just the pavillion,… we’re working on baseball fees now and other park schedules.”

“Who’s to stop them from using the whole park?” August asked. Castille explained that park attendants check to ensure the scheduled people are there, follow city ordinances, and ensure things are cleaned up. The motion passed 7-0.

-Authorizing the City to enter into an agreement with Entergy to complete the lighting repairs on the Contraband Bayou Corridor. Motion passed 7-0.

-Authorized the City to purchase a property at 1201 6th Ave. Motion passed 7-0.

Adopted resolutions

-8 Hurricane Laura Storm Repairs Exterior Repairs at Clifton Park, as substantially complete and authorizing the advertising of the 45-day lien period.

-The following structures will set dates for public hearings to condemn them.

-414 Ford Street, Dinie Ell Jones Montgomery, owner

-2404 Fitzenreiter Road, Riverside Baptist Church of Lake Charles, owner

-3421 East Broad Street, Hyatt Group, LLC, owner

-1550 North Railroad Avenue, Carol Rae Shinnette and Michael J.O’Donoghue, owners

-1411 Pine Street, Unity Baptist Church of Lake Charles, Inc., owner

-715 Boston Alley, Ann Crowe Lindsey, owner

-809 17th Street, David Earl Mouhot, Robert Lynn Mouhot, Don Alvin Mouhot, owners

-839 Jacox Lane, Marvella Azzielee Hayden, owner

-3113 Admiral King, Jasmine Bellard, owner

-2812 Enterprise Boulevard, P&S-1, LLC, owner

-501 7th Street, Ibrahim Investments, Inc., owner

-2600 Lake Street, Christ’s Sanctified Holy Church, owner

-711 Live Oak Street, Martin Joseph Joubert Estate and Paula Francis Joubert, owners

-The following resolutions were also passed to receive bids for projects and equipment.

Ordinances read into records

-An amendment to the Alcohol Review Board of the City’s procedures for an emergency suspension of permits

-The City takes ownership of Autumn Crest Court, Strickland Courts, Kramer Court, Lanham Court, and Helmsdale Court in Autumn Crest Phase 1 Subdivision. Drainage, water, sewer lines, etc.

-Consideration of conditional use permit for 901 West Sale Road

-Authorizations for the City to make purchase agreements for goods and services.

-Gerry Lane CDJR to purchase fourteen new full-size police pursuit sedans for use by Lake Charles Police Department, Patrol, and Investigations Divisions using the State of Louisiana Contract

-D & W Drilling for inspection, cleaning, and repairs of water wells at Southwest Water Plant

-Enter into a professional services agreement with Waggoner Engineering, Inc

-The following ordinances were for ordering the demolition of the following structures.

-636 Pear Street, Adeline Francis Estate, owner

-414 Ford Street, Dinie Ell Jones Montgomery, owner

-2404 Fitzenreiter Road, Riverside Baptist Church of Lake Charle, owner

-3421 East Broad Street, Hyatt Group, LLC, owner

-1550 North Railroad Avenue, Carol Rae Shinnette and Michael J. O’Donoghue, owners

-1411 Pine Street, Unity Baptist Church of Lake Charles, Inc., owner

-715 Boston Alley, Ann Crowe Lindsey, owner

-419 A & B North First Avenue, Unity Baptist Church of Lake Charles, Inc., owner

-809 17th Street, David Earl Mouhot, Robert Lynn Mouhot, Don Alvin Mouhot, owners

-839 Jacox Lane, Marvella Azzielee Hayden, owner

-3113 Admiral King, Jasmine Bellard, owner

-2812 Enterprise Boulevard, P&S-1, LLC, owner

-501 7th Street, Ibrahim Investments, Inc., owner

-2600 Lake Street, Christ’s Sanctified Holy Church, owner

-711 Live Oak Street, Martin Joseph Joubert Estate and Paula Francis Joubert, owners

-Introduction of Ordinances accepting bids for goods and services.

Agenda Supplements

These authorize the City to proceed with development projects for any improvements and additions to the City’s waterwork systems and authorizing application to the Louisiana State Bond Commission

-SOUTHWEST Water Plant, involving issuing taxable revenue bonds not to exceed One Million Four Hundred Thousand dollars($1,400,000)

-CENTEREAST Water Plant, issuing taxable revenue bonds not to exceed Two Million and No/100 dollars ($2,000,000)

-GEORGE WEST Water Plant, involving issuing taxable revenue bonds not to exceed One Million Four Hundred Thousand dollars ($1,400,000)

Video

