Agency holding meeting: Lake Charles City Council Agenda Meeting

Date: December 27, 2022, 5:30 p.m., Lake Charles City Hall City Council Chambers

Documenter Name: Carl M. Ambrose, Jr.

Summary

The city council met briefly after Christmas to discuss public works projects, planning for other projects, and new appointments.

The Scene

There were few people in attendance for the monthly agenda meeting held two days after Christmas.

Notes

The meeting was called to order by Vice-President Mark Eckard, who then asked the council clerk, Mrs. Lynn Thibodeaux, to conduct the roll call. Mr. Harvey, Mrs. August, Mr. Marks, and Mr. Wheatherford were present. President John Ieyoub and Councilman Rodney Geyen were not in attendance, nor was Mayor Nic Hunter. There was a quorum.

Mrs. Thibodeaux read into the record the properties coming up for demolitions which are to come before the council. There were also several other items that the council will review, including the Pool Hall, which was deferred, and several professional services contracts.

Policies and decisions

There were several ordinances of final action, including agreements for wastewater treatment plant repairs, Nellie Lutcher Memorial Park, Rosa Hart Theater repairs, and flood mitigation for culvert and ditch cleaning, which they did not go into further detail about. The city also entered into an agreement with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for a new judicial complex.

Resolutions and appointments

Laura P. Richardson will be reappointed to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Board of Control for another five-year term.

Remediation of Rosa Hart Theater as complete, as is the debris removal process.

The council will accept bids to purchase three new trucks for use by the public works department.

Ordinances introduced

The city will take ownership and maintenance of the Sewer lift station at the Crest at Morganfield.

The city will enter into an agreement for the overlay of Enterprise Blvd., from 12th Street to Broad Street, with amendments to the budget as necessary.

The city is accepting quotes and will enter into an agreement for the 2021 CDBG asphalt overlay sewer repairs.

Other issues

Mr. Eckard opened the floor for any other items to be added to the agenda. First, Mrs. August addressed the council concerning three structures on Mill St. that need investigation. She also inquired about lot maintenance and some lots “that were not maintained during the warmer weather… and with the slow growth now they can go in and really clean them up.”

Mr. John Cardone responded to Mrs. August, saying, “Now is the perfect time to get caught up…” Mrs. August also inquired about litter pickup near the cemeteries on Broad and Goss.

Mr. Marks expressed concern about the condition of the Johnson Hall complex and that the city and council expedite action to get the owner to clean it up and spoke about demolishing the shopping center on 5th Ave.

Mr. Wheatherford put forth a resolution to Honor NBA V.P. of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars who graduated from McNeese and is finally being honored by McNeese this week having the court renamed in his honor.

Mr. Ronnie Harvery, Jr. had some properties he wished to be reviewed that have not been done since the storms, one with fallen trees.

Mr. Cardone spoke for the administration and talked about what the city had done during the extreme cold at the warming stations set up around the city, and thanked the city employees who spent Christmas away from their families.



Mr. Marks asked for an update at the next agenda meeting concerning the city’s housing program.

Since there was no request to address the council, the meeting was adjourned.

Video