Documenter name: Natalie McLendon

Agency holding meeting: Westlake City Council

Date: Monday, December 19, 2022 at 5:30 PM

Summary

December’s was a short meeting with a few updates and a bid to demolish a blue tarped home.

The Scene

There were not as many people at this meeting as I have seen in others. There were about 10 members of the public present. The minutes for November’s meeting were approved and can be found here.

Community Perspective

No one made a public comment at this meeting.

Demolition

During November’s meeting, the city voted to condemn and demolish a blue tarped home at 1021 Live Oak Street. This month, they accepted a bid from Wingate Enterprises, Inc., in the amount of $7,980.00, to demolish the home.

Discussion and Action Items

The following motions were approved:

Ordinances 1014 and 1015 were adopted, which would amend ordinances 930 and 931, Section 5. These ordinances amend “interest of the code or ordinances of the city.”

Ordinance 1012 was adopted, which changes the name of Isle of Capri Boulevard to Horseshoe Drive, after the Horseshoe Casino was recently opened at the old Isle of Capri site. Secretary notes that the street signs are already up.

City council also adopted Ordinance 1016, which states that gaming revenue cannot be used to pay off new debt or recurring expenses.

The city issued a beer and liquor License for Kings Point II, owned by Reejh Enterprises, LLC at 703 Miller Avenue, upon state approval.

Interim Mayor Daniel Racca was authorized to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement on behalf of the city with Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for design and construction improvements to John Stine Road from Foster Lane to Fox Run Drive.

The city authorized the hiring of Stephanie Guillory to the Westlake Police Department as a full-time dispatcher.

After reviewing a petition from November’s meeting, the city approved a resolution that set the speed limit of Augusta Way to 20 miles per hour.

A 4% increase in city employee salaries was approved.

Reports

Police Department – None

Fire Department – There were eighty calls for service in the month of October.

Public Works – None

Director of Golf – None

Finance Director – None

Outcomes

The new mayor, council, and police chief will be sworn in at a ceremony at City Hall on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 5:30 PM.

The meeting was adjourned at approximately 5:48 PM.

Follow-up questions

What will next year hold for Westlake?

Documents

Agenda for December 19, 2022 (Includes meeting minutes from November 2022)

Video