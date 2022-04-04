Southerly is excited to welcome our new digital engagement editor, Tajah McQueen.

Originally from New York, Tajah is fully rooted in Louisville, Ken. Her work both in and out of the office has centered around community and engagement. Tajah previously worked with Ohio Valley ReSource sharing news stories and connecting with listeners, and as a digital engagement manager at Kentucky-based creative marketing agency Cornett.

“I am excited to be here at Southerly because I know how important it is to share accurate and informed news,” she said. “I hope my work here as the digital engagement editor helps to amplify stories and get resources to those who need them the most.”

Tajah will lead Southerly’s social media and digital audience engagement, helping ensure our work reaches people through our website as well as partnerships with other local media and community organizations. She will manage our weekly newsletter and contribute visual design and graphics for our online and offline engagement work.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have Tajah on our team,” said Lyndsey Gilpin, Southerly’s executive editor. “She brings a wealth of experience in deep community engagement. I can’t wait for her to lead that work for us, and grow relationships with folks around the region.”