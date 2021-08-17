Our new digital and audience engagement editor

We are thrilled to welcome Kassie Navarro to the Southerly team as our digital and audience engagement editor.

Kassie is a freelance audience, social media and digital strategist based in Austin, Texas. She’s led engagement and multimedia projects for organizations in the nonprofit and public sector spaces for more than 10 years. Most recently, she was the social editor at The 19th.

Kassie comes on board at a pivotal moment for us, as we’re redesigning the website and newsletter and focusing on collaborations to address information access in the rural South. She’ll be responsible for social media and other digital engagement work, including reaching rural audiences online, launching more partnerships with journalism and community organizations, and growing our following in meaningful ways.

“No one tells the environmental justice stories of the South like Southerly does—and they do it with commitment, honor and respect for the people, the land and their communities,” she said. “In this role, I am most excited to build connections with Southerly’s readers and make the journalism accessible to those that need it most.”

We’re eager to reach and serve new audiences throughout the region—digital and offline—through Kassie’s work, and know she’ll help inform and evolve Southerly to be a stronger, more sustainable nonprofit media outlet.