We’re partnering with Enlace Latino NC to cover economy, environment in rural Latinx communities

Victoria Bouloubasis visits with third-generation Chinese-American cotton farmers to learn about the history of the Mississippi Delta Chinese community. Photo by Blaire Johnson

Victoria Bouloubasis will cover the intersection of environmental issues and economic mobility in Latinx, immigrant, and refugee communities in eastern North Carolina.

We’re thrilled to announce a new partnership with Enlace Latino NC to cover the intersection of environmental issues and economic mobility in Latinx, immigrant, and refugee communities in North Carolina. All stories will be published in English and Spanish.

We’ve hired Victoria Bouloubasis, a trilingual journalist and documentary filmmaker from North Carolina. Her work aims to dispel myths about the Global South — its people and places — against the backdrop of complex social, political and personal histories. For more than a decade she has reported stories at the intersection of food, labor and im/migration. She has won awards for her immigration reporting, which includes a story on a deported N.C. teen’s life in El Salvador, and earned a James Beard Award nomination for food writing with local impact. Victoria has reported from the U.S. South, Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Greece. She is based in Durham, N.C.

“I’m thrilled to continue working with Enlace Latino NC and Southerly, two small, mighty local news outlets dedicated to uplifting community voices. I’m most excited about amplifying these voices through bilingual reporting that intergenerational families can access and appreciate together,” she said. “With support from the Solutions Journalism Network, we’ll be able to investigate themes in North Carolina that are often overlooked or oversimplified, while holding systems of power accountable and collaborating with communities to produce journalism that directly benefits them.”

Victoria packs food boxes for farmworkers with Melissa Bailey Castillo and other community organizers in eastern North Carolina after Hurricane Florence in 2018. Photo by Justin Cook

In addition to publishing stories, we’ll soon hire a Spanish-speaking engagement coordinator and community organizer to ensure collaborative reporting that reaches rural Latinx communities via print materials, workshops, events, and SMS-based communication.

This work is possible thanks to support from the Solutions Journalism Network.

Enlace Latino NC is an independent nonprofit news organization — the first digital media in Spanish that covers politics, government, immigration, and community affairs in North Carolina. Enlace publishes nonpartisan and truthful journalism and investigative news in several ways: a website, podcast, a radio show and newsletters aimed at different Latino immigrant communities in the region. Bouloubasis has covered the COVID-19 pandemic for Enlace Latino NC, as well as a three-part investigative series on how emergency services fail to support Latinx communities in rural eastern N.C. counties.