Meet our new contributing editor

We’re thrilled to welcome Ko Bragg to the Southerly team as our contributing editor.

Based in New Orleans, Ko most identifies as a “northern southerner,” having grown up from rural Virginia to New Jersey to Mississippi, which is her ancestral homeland.

Ko is a general assignment reporter for The 19th. Her work has also appeared in Scalawag, The Appeal, and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting. She served as a mentor for Press On’s inaugural Freedomways Reporting Fellowship for movement journalists in the South. Ko wrote for Southerly earlier this year about her family’s connection to land in Mississippi and the food justice movement in Jackson.

In this role, Ko will be editing stories and finding new journalists and storytellers for Southerly to work with.

“In the wake of a year in which so many Southerners experienced a confluence of disasters,” she said, “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to connect with those at the heartbeat of this nation, in the region I’m privileged to call home, and help make more southern environmental justice stories heard.”

Follow her on Twitter. Starting in January, you can pitch her at pitch[at]southerlymag.org.