What is environmental justice?

According to the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), environmental justice is the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, ethnicity, or income. The national movement to address systemic racism and discrimination began in 1982 in Warren County, N.C., when Black residents protested a landfill in their community.

What are cumulative impacts?

Cumulative impacts are the combined effects of multiple polluting industries and other stressors on the health, well-being, and quality of life of an individual, community, or population. The EPA calls this “cumulative impacts,” meaning “the total burden—positive, neutral, or negative—from chemical and non-chemical stressors and their interactions that affect the health, well-being, and quality of life of an individual, community, or population at a given point in time or over a period of time.”

What’s around us?

Swine industry (hogs)

Sampson and Duplin counties are the top two hog producing counties in the country. Industrial facilities are disproportionately in Black, Latinx, and Native American communities. Tens of billions of gallons hog waste per year goes in lagoons, which emit noxious gases and odors. This waste can seep into groundwater or overflow during heavy rains, causing surface water pollution and wildlife deaths. Waste is also sprayed on fields to fertilize crops.

Poultry industry (turkey, chickens)

Sampson County is the number one producer of turkeys in N.C. Poultry CAFOs are disproportionately in Black and Indigenous communities. Waste is turned into a dry litter and stacked in piles for fertilizer, and dry waste operations don’t need a permit. Rain can wash waste into local waterways.

Biological natural gas, or biogas—a process where organic waste is broken down to collect methane and convert it into natural gas for electricity—is growing in the area at major hog and poultry farms.

Enviva wood pellet mill

Biomass energy produced from wood is popular in Europe and growing in the U.S. In 2016, Enviva built a processing plant near Clinton to produce wood pellets for this process. Treatment plants make noise, truck traffic, air pollution, and dust that coats houses and cars and can lead to respiratory illnesses. Logging has led to forest degradation and contributes to flooding in the U.S. South: At least 75% of Enviva’s wood comes directly from local forests—many near the Black River.

Sampson County landfill

Eight miles west of Clinton in Snow Hill, is the state’s largest landfill. Currently 1,300-acres, it accepts waste from across the state, including construction debris, commercial yard waste, and animal manure. It has taken in toxic sludge from the Chemours facility in Fayetteville, which produced GenX. The landfill emits odors residents describe as “greasy, oily, like decaying flesh.” Water testing by EJCAN, UNC Chapel Hill, and Appalachian State found that homes on county water are not contaminated by the landfill.

Potential pollutants

Each industry listed has air and water pollution risks and health impacts. Experts say there is not enough research yet to determine what the cumulative impacts of all of these are. Below are the nutrients, chemicals, and other matter that can lead to health or environmental issues.

Ammonia (NH3): Found in air, water, and soil. High levels of ammonia can irritate and burn the skin, mouth, throat, lungs, and eyes. Very high levels can damage the lungs or cause death. Pregnant women and infants under six months are at higher risk. Hog waste is rich in ammonia; when it is found in water or sprayed into the air, it can result in irritation or long-term respiratory effects.

Lead: Typically results from seeping from corrosion of household pipes. The EPA regulates lead (10 mg/L) but experts say there is no safe level of lead. Lead poisoning symptoms may occur slowly, but exposure to high levels may cause anemia, weakness, and kidney and brain damage.

Methane: Methane is generated by decomposing matter, such as swine and poultry CAFOs and landfills. It is highly flammable. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

Fine particulate matter: This is a vague term for air pollutants that contain microscopic solids and liquids that harm human respiratory systems. This can include waste molecules from swine operations or wood dust particles from wood pellet operations. In the case of wood pellets, a community study conducted in 2016 and 2017 before and after the placement of the Enviva processing plant in Sampson County found a 75% increase in fine particulates in the after the plant was in operation. The levels measured are well above EPA allowed limits and can result in increased cases of asthma.



PFAS: A widely used, long-lasting family of chemicals that break down so slowly they’re called “forever chemicals” and are found everywhere—food products, the environment, plastics, in our blood. PFAS has been linked to cancer, reproductive problems, and high blood pressure in adults, as well as development delays in children.