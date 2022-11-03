Syllabus
This is the master syllabus from our first reporting cohort.
Videos
Video resources coming soon!
Readings
Below is a list of reading materials we’ve shared with our first cohort, chosen by workshop leaders. If you have readings you’d recommend, please add to our list!
Community Journalism + Ethics
Public Records/FOIA
Interviewing
- SPJ Code of Ethics
- What does a journalist do? American Press Institute
- “A Reckoning Over Objectivity, Led by Black Journalists“, by Wesley Lowry, NYT
- Useful case studies and examples of conflict of interest issues via University of Arkansas Center for Ethics in Journalism
- How to Analyze a News Story: Eight Guidelines for Reading Between the Lines
- All They Will Call You by Tim Hernandez
- All They Will Call You Will Be Deportees (Latino USA)
- Exclusive: Watch Uvalde school shooting video obtained by Statesman showing police response
- Why the Austin American-Statesman chose to publish video from inside Robb Elementary
- “We do not like the Mexican.” Racist chapter of Idaho history revealed through research
- Why the tired trope of the sexualized female journalist persists in movies such as ‘Richard
- Jack Gillum’s FOIA tips
- RCFP’s open government guide (this goes very deep; only skim through a state you cover to get a sense of laws)
- FOIA wiki (just poke around a bit and familiarize yourself)
- SPLC’s FOIA generator (again, just poke around)
- Not required at all, but scroll through for examples of how FOIA can be used:
- PFAS series: Landfills
- PFBS controversy
- How to Erase a Neighborhood – Texas Monthly or Torn apart: In Houston, a generations-deep community is being dismantled by mandatory buyouts.
- What Are the Rules About ‘Off the Record’?
- Chanté Davis on the Sunrise Movement and the Green New Deal
- How to navigate hurricane season as states loosen COVID-19 restrictions
Writing + Editing
- How to edit your own writing
- How to be a student editor
- Accuracy tip sheet for citizen journalists
- Handy checklist to use here
Fact Checking
- Fact-Checking 101 from the Knight Science Journalism @ MIT Fact-Checking Project
- Get Your Facts Straight: The Basics of Fact-Checking
- Preparing for Disaster Coverage | DataJournalism.com – skim the handbook in its entirety, but specifically read section 8, Preparing for Disaster Coverage, and think about ways that you might apply it to your project
- Fact-Checking & Verification
- Data Journalism: How Not to Be Wrong
- A Guide to Verifying Digital Content in Emergencies
- Accuracy tip sheet for citizen journalists
Multimedia
The Guardian: Why we’re rethinking the images we use for our climate journalism
The Pulitzer Center: Visualizing the Climate Crisis Through the Lens of Indigenous Photographers
Poytner: Q&A: He’s a photojournalist, pastor, police department employee and mentor to young Black and Latino men
Poynter: Opinion | Visual journalists must approach protest coverage with an informed perspective