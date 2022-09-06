Documenter name: Debra Derrick

Agency holding meeting: DeQuincy City Council

Date: August 31, 2022

Summary

The DeQuincy Council called a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 to vote on three issues that Mayor Riley Smith needed to sign off on. All three items were approved unanimously by the council.

The Scene

The atmosphere was very casual, with city council members strolling in at different times. The meeting commenced at 4:45.

Community Perspective

No citizens were present to speak during the comment period.



Notes

Agenda Item 1: The first agenda item was a measure to give the public the opportunity to speak on agenda items. No one spoke.

Agenda Item 2: The second item on the agenda authorized the Mayor to enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement between the City of Sulphur and the Louisiana Department of Treasury regarding funds disbursed to the DeQuincy Police Department. The money for the police department will be used for a police car, and a side by side trailer. The police department will receive $70,000. The council approved this unanimously.



Agenda Item 3: The money for the fire department would be used for air packs, as the air packs the department has are outdated. The fire department will receive $50,000. The council approved this unanimously.



Agenda Item 4: The Mayor needed to sign an amendment for a contract for hurricane Laura debris removal monitoring. The amount of money allocated by FEMA to pay for debris removal monitoring did not completely cover the cost. The city paid out of pocket for debris removal monitoring and is attempting to get reimbursed through FEMA. The council did not elaborate on the amount originally spent or the amount out of pocket for the debris removal monitoring.

The meeting adjourned at 4:55 p.m.

