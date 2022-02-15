Position: Digital Engagement Editor

Time: Contract, 10-15 hours per week

Compensation: $45/hour

Start Date: March 2022

Location: Remote, within the U.S. South

Reports to: Executive editor

Southerly is looking for a digital engagement editor to manage products and systems related to growing and deepening online engagement with our audience and community.

This work will focus on information access projects and stories about the three main topics we cover: disaster aid and recovery, infrastructure, and pollution and public health. You’ll work with the executive editor to set strategy and drive metrics aligned to our organizational outcomes, be in charge of our social media channels, and share responsibility for our weekly newsletter.

We are dedicated to improving our newsroom and the journalism industry as a whole by working with people whose backgrounds reflect the U.S. South. We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds, gender identities, and ages. We encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, nonbinary folks, Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities. Some great candidates may not check all the boxes, and may have valuable skills not included here. If that’s you, please don’t hesitate to apply and tell us why you would thrive in this role.

This position is remote, but you must be based in one of the 13 states we cover: KY, VA, WV, TN, SC, NC, GA, AL, MS, FL, AR, TX, LA

Please fill out this Google form to apply. Deadline is Feb. 28, 2022. If you have questions, please email lgilpin@southerlymag.org.

Job description:

Social media: You will write social media copy for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and any other social channels our organization may join. You’ll be expected to develop ideas and strategies using our editorial content that tailor Southerly stories and projects to our audiences, and assist with headlines optimized for SEO and social media.

Engagement: You’ll be responsible for helping our work reach new audiences via our website and social platforms, as well as through partnerships with other local media and community organizations. This work will be done via social media campaigns, email appeals, membership/donation acquisition and retention campaigns, promoting events and projects, surveying members and newsletter audiences, and building a deeper community through our work. You’ll work with the Southerly leadership team on campaigns to funnel social followers to newsletter subscribers to donors.

Newsletter: You’ll be responsible for our weekly newsletter twice per month (every other week), which includes writing a short essay, sharing our latest stories, and curating environmental justice news from around the South. You’ll also be expected to assist with fundraising campaign newsletters.

Design: You’ll create graphics for social media to engage with our audiences visually, and help with designing brochures, flyers, and other offline engagement efforts that accompany our journalism.

Responsibilities:

Attend staff meetings (one per week) and audience engagement meetings (biweekly) and communicate with staff via Slack.

Manage daily posting across all of Southerly’s social media platforms and accounts, including promotion of new stories as well as archives.

Follow news from other regional, state, and local media outlets across the South and connect it to Southerly’s work.

Share relevant news from around the South via social media, especially highlighting Southerly’s partner media outlets and newsletter links.

Connect with our community via social media to promote Southerly’s work and engage new readers. Check in with and respond to community members’ concerns/interests.

Post stories and engage in relevant Facebook groups so as to reach rural and other specific audiences.

Manage systems and workflows, and develop new strategies to make these processes more efficient and useful.

Plan, implement, and manage marketing strategies and campaigns on social media.

Help plan, implement, and manage fundraising campaigns.

Grow Southerly’s following across all social media platforms, as well as newsletter subscribers.

Offer feedback on story headlines for SEO and social.

Design graphics for visual storytelling via social, as well as designs for brochures, flyers, postcards, and other analog projects.

Assist in cultivating new partners and reach out to organizations that align with Southerly’s work.

About us

Southerly serves communities in the South who face environmental injustice and are most at risk of the effects of climate change. We do this by equipping them with the journalism, resources, and information they need to make their communities healthier and safer, to hold power to account, and to have agency over their future.