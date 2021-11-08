Southerly is hiring a major gifts fundraiser

DEADLINE: Dec. 10, 2021

START DATE: January 2022

COMPENSATION: $35,000-45,000 (part-time, contract position)

HOURS: 20 hours per week

LOCATION: Remote, in the South

Southerly is seeking a major gifts fundraiser who will increase revenue and build a foundation for a sustainable nonprofit media organization by identifying, cultivating, growing, and maintaining relationships with major donors interested in supporting our community-powered journalism about environmental justice in the U.S. South.

You will work closely with our entire team, especially our founder/executive editor. The position is part-time and remote, though you must be based in one of the 13 states we cover (KY, TN, VA, WV, NC, SC, GA, FL, AL, LA, MS, TX, AR). Familiarity with the Southern funding landscape—and commitment to this region and its future—are necessary.

Southerly is committed to equitable journalism and civic engagement for and with the communities we cover, and you can help us grow our impact in the region and improve information access in rural, low-wealth, and BIPOC communities. This is the first hire of its kind for us as we move into a new phase of growth, and we’re eager to find someone who loves to experiment with new strategies and create processes and systems we can build upon in the years to come.

This position is part of the LION-Facebook Revenue Growth Fellowship, a program run by LION Publishers, an association for independent news publishers, and funded by the Facebook Journalism Project. Our newsroom was selected as part of an inaugural cohort of fellows who will receive training and coaching in a revenue-generating role. As part of this program, the Revenue Growth Fellow will have the opportunity to participate in ongoing training and coaching.

We are dedicated to improving our newsroom and the journalism industry as a whole by working with people with backgrounds that reflect the U.S. South. We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds, gender identities, and ages. We encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, nonbinary folks, Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities. Some great candidates may not check all the boxes or have experience in the journalism industry, and may have valuable skills not included here. If that’s you, please don’t hesitate to apply and tell us why you would thrive in this role.

Essential duties & responsibilities

Cultivating relationships

-Maintain and improve relationships with current major donors.

-Evaluate giving trends of individual donors and determine those with potential for upgrading to major gift status.

-Research and identify individual prospects for major gifts solicitations. Prepare background reports on donor giving and interests. Develop proposals for donor consideration. Make asks of those donors (alongside our founder and executive editor).

-Increase visibility of organizational initiatives, programs, services, and activities and maintain good public relations with donors and prospects.

Management

-Work with the founder/executive editor to create an inspiring story of our work and what we’re doing for the communities we serve, and share that message with potential donors and networks.

-Create a donor database for Southerly and manage record keeping for major gifts donors, assuring effective administrative and operational support functions are in place.

LION Revenue Fellowship

-Attend a 12-week training program hosted by LION Publishers’ News Revenue Fellowship.

-Attend regular coaching sessions over two-year period of fellowship.

-Produce regular progress reports for the LION News Revenue Fellowship and share out learnings.

Qualifications

2+ years of experience in nonprofit fundraising/development, with proven success in individual major gift fundraising.

Extensive knowledge of the Southern philanthropic community—and not just journalism funders. We’re interested in finding folks who can grow a major donor base around the topics we cover and fields we often intersect with: environment, social, economic, and racial justice, public health, democracy, and civic engagement. You know how to tap into your existing networks as well as build beyond them.

Appreciation for, and commitment to, Southerly’s mission and place-based journalism. We produce journalism to address gaps in information access and other injustices in communities we serve. We prioritize truth, accuracy, deep empathy, and thoughtfulness. You must be passionate about equitable journalism and civic engagement in Southern communities facing environmental injustice—particularly communities of color.

Incredible written, verbal, and interpersonal communication. Stories have power, and we need you to help us refine and tell ours to prospective donors.

Attention to detail and strong organizational and time management skills. You pay close attention to details during the fundraising process, including setting up check-in calls, writing thank you notes, and sharing our work with major donors. You’ll be setting your own hours and working remotely. We want you to have autonomy and ownership over your work.

Excitement about experimentation, iteration, and learning. We are a young nonprofit newsroom hiring for a brand new role, and the industry is constantly evolving, so it’s important to be able to handle some level of ambiguity and experimentation. We want you to help set the foundation for Southerly’s next phase of growth.

Compensation

The compensation for this part-time role will be $35,000-45,000, depending on experience. This is a contract position for two years with the possibility of turning into full time. As part of the role, you’ll have access to a full cohort of revenue fellows, training, and coaching.

The position is remote, though you must live in one of the 13 states we cover (KY, TN, VA, WV, NC, SC, GA, FL, AL, LA, MS, TX, AR). We highly value lived experiences in the issues we cover as a news organization. We also understand the difficult work realities due to the pandemic and are open to accommodating people with different work requirements.

To apply, please answer this four-question form and send your resume by Dec. 10, 2021.

About Southerly

Southerly is an independent, non-profit 501(c)3 media organization that creates. We equip Southern communities facing environmental injustices with the journalism, resources, and information they need to be healthier, safer, and more empowered in the places they live. We do this in a few ways: 1) partnerships with local news outlets to ensure environmental coverage is thorough, accurate, and consistent; 2) offline and online resources, including printouts, SMS-based reporting, events and listening sessions; 3) partnerships with community organizations and civic engagement institutions to build trust in communities around journalism and improve information access (some examples include: bilingual partnerships, radio partnerships, zines, downloadable/printable resource guides, and network building among rural Southern residents).