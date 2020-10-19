We’re hiring a contributing editor

The Southerly team is expanding! As we publish more frequently, we’re looking for someone who can help us edit essential, thoughtful, and nuanced stories about ecology, justice, and culture in the American South.

Southerly is seeking a contributing editor for six months, with the possibility to extend. The right candidate must have experience editing stories from the Southern United States, and must be based here in the region (KY, TN, VA, WV, NC, SC, GA, FL, LA, MS, AL, AR, TX).

About us:

Southerly is an independent, nonprofit media organization that covers the intersection of ecology, justice, and culture in the South. We explore the complex relationship between Southern communities and their environment, and produce accurate, thoughtful journalism to help Southerners make informed decisions about the region’s natural resources.

We also work to strengthen the media ecosystem in the South, particularly around environmental reporting. We collaborate with local newsrooms on reporting projects and community engagement events. We offer our stories to news outlets that may not otherwise have the resources to report in-depth stories about these issues, so we can reach rural and underserved communities that need this information. We also partner with national outlets to offer more nuance and expertise in journalism from the South.

Pay:

$300 for news stories/short features (500 to 1,200 words)

$500 for features under ~2,000 words

$40-$60 per hour (depending on experience) for longer features and investigative stories

$25 per hour for copyediting

Key responsibilities:

-Lead editor on 3-4 stories per month

-Copyedit 3-4 stories per month

-Work with freelance reporters

Expectations:

Southerly’s overarching mission is to strengthen the media ecosystem in this region, and reach people left out of the conversation through journalism and other means of community engagement. That means a lot of trust-building work in rural areas and news deserts.

We are seeking someone who has experience editing stories from and for communities of color, as well as rural and low-income communities. The right candidate needs to understand the complications and nuances of Southern environmental issues and be responsive to the concerns of people living here.

How to apply:

Please submit a resume, three editing samples, and a brief letter describing why you’re interested in this position to lgilpin@southerlymag.org. Deadline to apply is Nov 9. There will be a paid editing test.